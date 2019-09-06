Gaid Salah: Situation in Algeria cannot afford delaying elections

Algerian Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Ahmed Gaid Salah, said presidential elections, should be held as soon as possible.

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials, Salah clarified that some political activists are still calling for dialogue with the military.

He added that people should not forget that Algeria, has a long history, proud people and is a role model for other states.

Read: Israel arrests 3 residents of Bedouin village of Al-Araqeeb

He also stressed that adherence to the Algerian Constitution is a crucial condition for the preservation of the state, according to KUNA agency.

Gaid Salah had proposed during his visit to the fourth military (Ouargla) on Tuesday to summon the electorate commission on 15 September to organise presidential elections in December.