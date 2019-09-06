Kuwait recovers 42,000 books belonging to its national archives recently found in Iraq

Iraq announced today that it handed 42,000 books over to Kuwait, which were seized by the Iraqi regime during the occupation of Kuwait in 1990.

Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Multilateral Relations in the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hazem Al-Yousifi, told reporters on the sidelines of the handover ceremony, that the books belonged to the Kuwait National Library and the Kuwait University. He stressed that the Iraqi authorities are working to close the file of Kuwaitis’ property in Iraq before the end of this year.

Al-Yousifi added that Iraq is working to solve the issue of missing Kuwaitis. He said that the Iraqi authorities “are achieving success” through the use of satellite imagery and sophisticated drilling equipment. The enquiry found a mass grave in the desert of Samawah, which contained the remains of 46 people. 32 Kuwaiti citizens were identified. Al-Yousifi confirmed that the Iraqi government is serious in its quest to close all issues caused by the former regime; while stressing the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Kuwait News Agency quoted Advisor Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah, Kuwaiti Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister, saying that the Foreign Ministry received about 800 boxes containing 42.000 books owned by the National Library of Kuwait and the Kuwait University from the Iraqi side.

Al-Jarallah added that the recovered books and assets were part of the Kuwaiti archives, previously stolen during the brutal Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

He pointed out that the issue of Kuwaiti prisoners and missing persons was discussed with Iraqi Undersecretary for Legal Affairs and Multilateral Relations, Hazem Al-Yousifi; conveying that the Kuwaiti government represented by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior will not hesitate to close this file and know the fate of all missing persons.

He also appreciated the UN sponsorship of the handover of the books from the Iraqi side to Kuwait, per the latest UN Security Council resolution 2107/2013, part of which deals with the transfer of all Kuwaiti property stolen during the invasion.