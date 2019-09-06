Putin: We will not hesitate to use force to defend our ships in Hormuz

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that his country is ready to use force to defend its ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

During a speech at the Eastern Economic Forum, Putin claimed that his country is closely monitoring the developments occurring in Hormuz. The Russian President stressed the need to reduce escalation and find ways to ensure the security and freedom of navigation in the region.

Read: Iraqi militia leader in Russia for defence talks

Putin said that, years ago, Moscow proposed establishing an international mechanism, with the participation of all the countries interested in the region, including the United States, according to the TV channel Russia Today.