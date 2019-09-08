Turkish, US officials discuss steps for $100B target

Turkey’s Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Saturday addressed steps to achieve a bilateral trade volume target of $100 billion during their meeting in the capital Ankara, reported Anadolu Agency.

“We examined means of achieving $100 billion trade volume between the two countries,” Pekcan said on Twitter.

Ways to mobilise Turkey’s export potential to the US in various sectors such as civil aviation, automotive, automotive supply, jewelry, furniture, textile and apparel were discussed, she said.

Pekcan noted that realising greater access to certain key supply channels within the US was also deliberated.

Both sides agreed to implement specific programs on a sectoral basis designed to help companies, she said.

“I also conveyed to my counterpart, Turkey’s clear expectation about the removal of certain barriers and policies as implemented by the US administration that constitute obstacle to enhancing our bilateral trade,” Pekcan said.

Wilbur Ross is expected to stay in Turkey until Tuesday and meet with representatives of the private sector.

“We hope to be meeting on September 10 once again to go over the outcome of the visit as well as determine our roadmap,” Pekcan added.