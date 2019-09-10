Suicide rate in West Bank rises 14%

Suicide cases increased by 14 per cent among Palestinians in the occupied West Bank in 2018 compared to 2017, Palestinian ministry of health revealed on Monday.

According to statistics from the Police Research and Planning Department, 25 suicides were registered in the West Bank last year, a rise from 22 the year before.

Official statistics showed that 218 people attempted suicide in 2018, including 61 males and 157 females.

According to the ministry’s report, the main reason behind the rise in suicide rates is psychological problems, mainly depression, caused by the occupation and the damage it has on the area’s economy.

Samah Jabr, head of the mental health unit at the Ministry of Health, said faith and religious belief help reduce depression and anxiety, facilitate healing and prevent suicide.

READ: Palestinian barriers to healing traumatic wounds