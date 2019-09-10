Tunisia: Ennahda’s presidential candidate vows to review foreign relations for benefit of the state

Tunisia’s presidential candidate, Abdelfattah Moreau, said yesterday that his electoral program focuses on revising foreign relations and directing them towards economic benefits for the country.

“We will review international relations in a way that will bring economic benefit to our country,” Moreau said in a speech during a press conference at his campaign headquarters in the capital Tunis.

Ennahda’s presidential candidate added that he “seeks to establish a common market with neighbouring countries, starting with signing bilateral agreements with neighbouring states including Algeria, Morocco, Libya and Mauritania.

Regarding the Libyan situation, Moreau said: “Tunisia, not others, must manage the reconciliation between the Libyan parties because it has no ambitions or interests with any party, but its sole concern is to ensure security and stability to this dear country, and to bring its people all together under one national umbrella.”

Moreau also expressed his hope to open up investment prospects across Africa, which he said is “in need of Tunisian talent and experts”.

“We are able,” he added, “to make Tunisia the link between Africa and the rest of the world.”

The candidate promised to seek to build an “electronic army” to ensure the security of the state and citizens, protect and secure personal data, and address terrorism which has used electronic media to attract recruit new members.

Twenty-six candidates are competing in Tunisia’s early presidential race on Sunday.

