Amid international and Arab escalation, Libyan GNA moves to punish the UAE

The internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) is seeking Arab and international support for its efforts to stop the violence in the capital Tripoli and force the supporters of retired Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, mainly the UAE, to stop interfering in the internal affairs of the Libyan state.

The GNA stressed that the UAE is behind the bloodshed, describing it as “a flagrant violation of the UN Security Council resolutions”, reached the highest Arab and international actors in less than 24 hours.

In a letter to the UN Security Council on Monday (9 September), Libya’s Foreign Minister, Mohamed Taher Siala, condemned the UAE’s position, stressing that he expects more violations to be committed in Libya.

Siala stated: “We deplore the UAE’s hostile stance by making its capital a media platform for Haftar”. He explained that “the UAE’s supports the aggressors, who launched the attack on the capital and helped them kill Libyans. This constitutes “an open agreement to support further violations and war crimes.”

He added: “The UAE’s actions support the coup against legitimacy and present a flagrant violation of the resolutions of the UN Security Council”, stressing: “We affirm our right to defend our state and continue to resist the aggressors.”

Siala continued: “We hold the UAE fully responsible, and we will not allow the blood of Libyans to be shed lightly”, describing Abu Dhabi as “a media platform broadcasting a hate speech which incites on killing Libyans.” He also reiterated his country’s refusal of “the interference of UAE or any other parties in Libyan affairs.”

Siala’s statement came in response to Abu Dhabi’s hosting of a press conference for Haftar’s forces spokesman, Brigadier Ahmed Al-Mesmari, on Saturday (7 September), in which he said that his forces decided to go to Tripoli to “eradicate” what he called “terrorists”, in a reference to the internationally recognized GNA.

The High Council of State in Libya criticised the Emirati authorities for hosting Al Mesmari’s press conference and accused Abu Dhabi of fuelling the war in the country by acting in such a way.