Iran mulls allowing women to enter football stadiums after female fan sets herself to fire

Iranian women might be finally allowed to enter soccer stadiums as fans soon after a ban that has been imposed since 1979, according to Iranian Government Spokesperson Ali Rabiei.

“The infrastructure necessary for women’s entry into stadiums has been provided,” Rabiei said in a press conference held yesterday.

Read: Trump says he could meet with Iranian President Rouhani

Rabiei’s remarks come in the wake of the death of Iranian woman died in hospital on Tuesday a week after she set herself on fire in front of a courthouse.

Sahar Khodayari, 29, was being tried for attempting to enter a stadium disguised as a man.

“The government’s general view is to allow women to enter football stadiums, and infrastructure is needed for women’s presence in stadiums. This includes the health facilities and seats provided by the Ministry of Sport. Coordination with other relevant authorities is ongoing,” Rabiei told journalists.