Houthis carry out raid in Saudi’s Jizan region

Houthi forces launched a daring operation this week along the Yemeni-Saudi border. The offensive against pro-government forces led to a Houthi raid across the border into Saudi Arabia’s Jizan region.

The incident, captured on video and shared by the Houthis’ media wing, shows the start of the offensive and its aftermath.

Footage displays Houthi fighters – backed by heavy artillery – capturing several sites in the Jahfan area, deserted by coalition forces. Abandoned weapons were also seized and put on display.

This was followed by a withdrawal before Saudis bomb the area.

Located on the southern Red Sea coast the region – along with Asir and Najran – was historically part of Yemen before being occupied by Saudi Arabia during the Saudi-Yemeni war of 1934.

Although still claimed by many Yemenis, the issue was said to have been settled as part of the Saudi-Yemeni border agreement of 2000.

Houthi incursions, skirmishes and aerial attacks in Saudi territory have increased in recent years.