Senior Arab official working as a spy for Israel

A senior Arab official has been spying for Israel, newly released secret Israeli military documents have revealed.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that senior Israeli security and intelligence sources saying that a senior official in an Arab country has been “turned into a spy for Israel without his knowledge”.

Code named “Torpedo”, the operation to recruit the prominent figure, saw the official recruited to work for what he believed was a civilian organisation, without knowing that it was really an Israeli security and intelligence agency.

He is not, the paper added, aware that the people he met during his professional meetings were agents from Unit 504 in the Israeli Military Intelligence.

Over the last five years, the newspaper added, “this Arab figure … has been providing very sensitive intelligence information to Israel without his knowledge.”