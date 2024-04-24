Jamaica formally recognises Palestine as a state

Jamaica has announced that it has decided to officially recognise the State of Palestine following deliberations in the Cabinet on Monday.

“Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding [Israeli-Palestinian] conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians. By recognising the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith said in a statement.

“The decision is in line with Jamaica’s strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which aim to establish mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among States, as well as the recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination,” she added.

Smith reaffirmed Jamaica’s support for a ceasefire, the release of hostages and access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.

“Jamaica continues to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all,” she said.

Jamaica now joins around 140 UN member states and the 11 Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries that have recognised the State of Palestine, including Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iceland, Romania, Poland, Burundi, Thailand, Tanzania, Iraq, Sweden, Russia, Guyana, Haiti, Suriname, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

