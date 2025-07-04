Over 714,000 internally displaced in Gaza since breakdown of ceasefire: UNRWA

More than 714,000 people have been displaced inside the Gaza Strip since Israel resumed its assault on March 18, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

“People are confined to ever-shrinking spaces, with 85 percent of the Gaza Strip now within the Israeli-militarized zone, under displacement orders, or where these overlap,” UNRWA said in a statement, citing figures by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

“Over 714,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire.”

The UN agency said Gaza is also suffering a deepening fuel crisis, threatening the total collapse of humanitarian operations.

“Lifesaving services including health, water and sanitation, telecommunications and protection services are at imminent risk of shutting down. No fuel has been allowed into Gaza for more than four months now: since 2 March 2025.”

The refugee agency pointed out that its medical teams “are under-resourced, with over half of medical supplies already out of stock.

“UNRWA was not allowed to bring any humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical supplies for over four months now.”

Regarding the situation in the northern West Bank, UNRWA reported that Israeli forces issued a new demolition order targeting 104 buildings in the Tulkarem refugee camp on June 30, marking “the fourth such mass demolition order for the northern West Bank camps issued during the course of the Israeli operation that started on 21 January in the area.”

“A total of around 400 buildings have been impacted by these orders, but the destruction in the northern West Bank is far greater,” it said.

According to OCHA figures, 957 Palestinians, including at least 203 children, were killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem between Oct. 7, 2023, and July 1, 2025.

Of these, 151 Palestinian, including at least 30 children, were killed since the start of 2025.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.