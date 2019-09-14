Portuguese / Spanish / English

‘First overthrown Arab president’ hospitalised due to deteriorating health condition

September 14, 2019
Former President of Tunisia Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali speaks on November 12, 2009 at the parliament in Tunis [AFP PHOTO/FETHI BELAID/ Getty]
Mounir Ben Salha, the lawyer of the overthrown Tunisian president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, revealed that Ben Ali is in poor health, denying the news of his death.

“I just called Halima Ben Ali (the daughter of the former president) to comment on the rumours. She stated that her father is still alive and is not dying. He is just sick,” Ben Salha announced via his Facebook account.

However, Ben Salha has also issued statements to Tunisian radio station, Mosaïque FM, that “Ben Ali was transferred to the hospital.”

Earlier on Thursday, Ben Salha disclosed to the same radio station that Ben Ali was “very ill and suffering from a deteriorating health condition.”

