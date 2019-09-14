Haftar forces claim control of all Libyan skies

The Libyan National Army (LNA), loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar, announced on Friday that it had foiled a large attack on Al-Jufra Air Base, in central Libya.

Spokesman for the LNA, General Ahmed al-Mismari, issued a statement reported by Sputnik that his army managed to abort the attack before it had commenced, claiming that the plan of the attack was prepared by Turkey, and financed by Qatar.

“The army shot down three Turkish drones that attempted to conduct airstrikes on Al-Jufra Air Base, they targeted a terrorist gathering in Sirte that planned to advance to Al-Jufra with 19 vehicles, all of which were destroyed,” Al-Mismari explained.

He added, “we targeted another terrorist gathering, consisting of 15 vehicles destroyed in the area of Abu Nujaym, that was planning to advance to the south and we struck the Air Academy in Misrata, as well.”

Al-Mismari claimed that his army is controlling all of the Libyan skies, and reiterated that his forces are preparing for the battle to liberate Tripoli.

Tripoli is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayiz Al-Sarraj, and is the internationally-backed ruling body.

Haftar and his forces obtain unofficial support from many international powers, mainly in the West, as he was hosted by several of the Western capitals, specifically Paris.