PA security officers shoot at Birzeit University students

Four of Birzeit University’s student leaders in the occupied West Bank have disappeared after being chased and shot at by Palestinian Authority security officers. The incident happened in Ramallah.

The Hamas student wing, known as the Islamic Bloc, wrote on Facebook that the four students confirmed in their last phone call that they were being chased by PA security officers who had opened fire at them.

The Islamic Bloc put the responsibility for the students’ well-being on the PA. It called upon Birzeit University administration, as well as rights groups, to take immediate action to discover the student’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, staff from the PA public intelligence agency broke into the home of one of the Islamic Bloc leaders and confiscated papers, posters and documents related to the election campaign slated to start today.

READ: Palestine literacy rate up to 97.2%, says PCBS