Libya’s GNA accuses UAE air force of bombing Mitiga airport

The forces of the internationally recognised government of National Accord (GNA) accused “UAE drones” of targeting the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli.

According to a brief statement from the media centre of the Volcano of Wrath Operation, via Facebook, “the UAE drones operating in support of the war criminal Khalifa Haftar had targeted earlier the Mitiga International Airport”, which has been suspended since the beginning of this month.

The statement described the bombing as “a continuation of the criminal record in targeting infrastructure and airports and a desperate attempt by Haftar to compensate for his losses”, without mentioning the consequences of the raid.

Read: Libya: Journalists pay price of political conflict and military clashes

In previous statements, Abu Dhabi has denied accusations of involvement in supporting Haftar’s attack on Tripoli, while the GNA has repeatedly considered that the UAE support for Haftar’s militias is clear and unquestionable.

Mitiga airport is the only civilian airport currently operating in the Libyan capital, and all flights are forwarded to Misrata airport when the former is suspended.

It is worth mentioning that the GNA’s ministry of transportation announced, on 2 September, the suspension of air traffic at this airport due to repeated shelling by Haftar forces.

Tripoli, where the GNA headquarters are located, has been under a faltering assault by Haftar forces since 4 April to control the area, causing more than 1000 death cases and the displacement of more than 100.000 people, according to government data.

Libya has faced a struggle for legitimacy and power since 2011, which is currently centred between the GNA and Haftar.