Taliban delegation arrives in Tehran to discuss Afghan peace deal

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the arrival of a Taliban political delegation in a visit to Tehran following another visit to Moscow.”

According to Tasnim News Agency, the ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, stated that members of the Political Bureau of Taliban in Qatar met with Iranian officials to discuss the subject of the Afghan peace deal.

This is the second visit of members of the Taliban political bureau to a foreign country following the cancellation of negotiations between the US and Taliban by US President Donald Trump.