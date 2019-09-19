Calls for Saudi Arabia to release Palestinian prisoners

A group of activists have launched a social media campaign calling for Saudi Arabia to release Palestinian prisoners, including Hamas representative Mohammed Al-Khodari.

Using a Facebook page called “Freedom for Al-Khodari and Palestinian prisoners in Saudi”, the activists shared hashtags, slogans, posters and pictures to express their demands.

Yesterday, Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal revealed that 81-year-old Al-Khodari was moved from Dahban Prison in Jeddah to a government-run hospital in Mecca for cancer treatment.

Family sources said that the Saudi authorities continue preventing visits and contacts with Al-Khodari. “We have known nothing about him until now,” the family sources said. “We are awaiting his release.”

Hamas recently revealed that Al-Khodari was sent to prison in April this year and condemned his continuous detention without reasons along with over 60 others.

