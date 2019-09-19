Saudi requests South Korea’s help to strengthen air defence

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has requested help from South Korea to strengthen the kingdom’s air defence system, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported yesterday.

The request came following the attacks on the Saudi’s Aramco oil production plants which paralysed half of the kingdom’s oil output.

According to Anadolu, Yonhap reported Bin Salman saying that the attack on vital Saudi oil production plants is a “real test for the international will in the battle against of terrorism.”

Bin Salman’s remarks came during a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“The attack on Saudi oil facilities represents a threat to security not only in South Korea but also in the whole world, and the international community needs to deal resolutely with the issue,” Yonhap reported Moon telling the crown prince.

The news agency also reported Moon pointing out that Saudi Arabia is South Korea’s top oil supplier.