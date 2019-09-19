Portuguese / Spanish / English

UK’s Johnson and Trump discuss need for united diplomatic response to Saudi attack

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to the media on the steps of No 10 Downing Street in London, UK on 24 July 2019 [Dinendra Haria/Anadolu Agency]
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump condemned last weekend’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response in a telephone call on Wednesday, Johnson’s office said, Reuters reports.

“They condemned the attacks and discussed the need for a united diplomatic response from international partners,” a statement said. “They also spoke about Iran and agreed that they must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.”

A White House spokesman said in a statement the two leaders “reaffirmed the value of the special relationship in addressing shared security concerns, most notably Iran’s destabilizing behaviour”.

