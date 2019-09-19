US allocates $10m grant for family planning in Egypt

The Egyptian cabinet yesterday approved a presidential bill to amend the aid grant agreement signed between Egypt and the United States on improving health outcomes for target groups.

The amendment aims to provide $10,050,000, as a contribution from the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to enhance the quality of family planning services and reproductive health, according to local media.

The Egyptian Cabinet headed by Mostafa Madbouly also approved the presidential resolution on the fourth amendment of the grant aid agreement signed between Washington and Cairo regarding Egyptian-American Cooperation in science and technology.

The amendment aims to provide a sum of $4 million as a contribution from USAID to consolidate the scientific and technological capabilities of the Egyptian and American sides.

It provides for the promotion of scientific and technological cooperation for peaceful purposes, providing opportunities for the exchange of ideas, information, skills and techniques of common interest between the two countries, developing systems for the dissemination and expansion of technology, while providing an appropriate role for the private sector in this respect.

USAID’s program in Egypt, which has seen over $30 billion spent in the country since 1978, backs the country’s development efforts towards promoting health, education as well as achieving economic growth and reducing poverty. It came as part of an agreement which saw Egypt sign a peace treaty with Israel at Camp David.