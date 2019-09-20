Iran’s FM: Any US or Saudi strike on Iran will cause all-out war

On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US and Saudi Arabia against any military strike targeting his country, insisting that it would “lead to an all-out war.”

During an interview with CNN, Zarif declared that “any US or Saudi military strike on Iran will result in an all-out war.”

Zarif’s statement came hours after his US counterpart, Mike Pompeo, considered the attacks against Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities as a “declaration of war.”

Pompeo held Iran responsible for the attacks, while US media reports recently said the White House was considering a military response.

Read: Saudi jets helping Israel strike pro-Iran militias on Syria-Iraq border

The Iranian government threatened the US with a “harsh and immediate response” to any attack targeting Iran against the backdrop of the attack on the two oil installations of the company “Saudi Aramco,” according to the official agency IRNA.

On Saturday, Riyadh announced putting out two fires in the “Aramco” facilities in “Abqaiq” and “Khorais” east of the Kingdom. Drones targeted both, and the Houthis assumed responsibility for the attack.

These two facilities are the heart of the Kingdom’s oil industry, for most of the crude extracted for processing reaches them before being exported or refined.