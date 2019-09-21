Ennahda announces supporting Kaïs Saïed in second round of Tunisian presidential elections

On Friday, the Tunisian Ennahda Movement announced its support for candidate and university professor, Kaïs Saïed, who came first in the initial round of the presidential elections.

Ennahda explained its stance, that it has been inclined towards “the choice of the Tunisian people… we will support Kaïs Saïed in the second round of the presidential elections,” Agence France Presse quoted the party’s spokesperson, Imed Khemiri, as stating.

Saïed, an independent university professor known for his conservative ideals, came first in the opening round of the elections held on Sunday, with 18.4 per cent of the votes. His rival is media tycoon, Nabil Karoui, who was arrested in August on charges of money laundering, and won 15.6 per cent of the votes.

Ennahda’s presidential candidate, Abdelfattah Mourou, came third in the first round with 12.9 per cent of the votes.

Saïed has also gained the support of another candidate, former President of the Republic Moncef Marzouki.

Head of the Ennahda Movement’s Shura Council, Abdelkarim Harouni, announced on Thursday evening that “the Executive Office of the Ennahda Movement held a meeting session and it decided to support Kaïs Saïed.” Harouni explained in an interview with Mosaïque FM radio station, that the Shura Council members were consulted “by phone and e-mail,” noting the majority’s clear support for Saïed.

Ennahda’s Shura Council is scheduled to hold a meeting early next week, to issue an official statement on the party’s support for Saïed.