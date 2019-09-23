Egypt orders release of workers who protested for salary increases

Egyptian prosecutors in the northeastern city of Ismailia ordered the release of workers who were arrested last week after striking and holding protests, the New Khaleej news site reported.

The workers were accusing of assembly and blocking the streets in protest against their factory owner’s refusal to pay their salaries.

Lawyer Amr Abdel Salam said that the six workers who were arrested were set to be released yesterday morning, the site reported.

The arrested workers included a pregnant woman who was ordered to be detained for 15 days pending investigation before prosecutors ordered her release.

Last week, workers at Ismailia’s Investment Free Zone went on a three-day strike, demanding wage increases as well as allowances and shares in profits.

The workers demanded that their salaries, profit shares and benefits be adjusted to account for price hikes.

Police dispersed their protests and arrested six workers.