Sudan: Bashir attempted to sell presidential palaces before deposition

Sudanese committee concerned with government violations yesterday accused the deposed president, Omar Al-Bashir of $80 billion worth of corruption charges. Local Al-Intibah said that Bashir’s fixed and variable assets were amounting to “$80 billion.”

The council’s chairman, Mohamed Al-Ghali, said that a committee was formed “to freeze Bashir’s financial assets and arrest those involved in the financial excesses.”

“The volume of violations by governmental companies and institutions had amounted to $80 billion, including the excesses of the sale of presidential palaces and villas by $50 million,” Al-Ghali explained.

In a similar context, in Al-Bashir trial, a Sudanese court yesterday presented vast amounts of money that were possessed by Bashir in corruption transactions.

Since June 2011, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has been fighting the Sudanese Army Forces (SAF) in the states of South Kordofan and the Blue Nile. On 21 August 2019 Abdalla Hamdok was sworn in as prime minister for the 39-month transitional period after which elections can be held.

The Sudanese hope the transitional period agreement signed last August will end the turmoil that the country has been exercising since the military ousted Al-Bashir following widespread protests against his 30-year rule.