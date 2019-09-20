Sudan: Protesters call for Bashir era officials to be prosecuted

The Sudanese capital of Khartoum witnessed demonstrations yesterday demanding accountability against officials in the former regime and retribution for martyrs.

Thousands of protesters carried national flags, pictures of martyrs and banners.

On Wednesday, the Forces of Freedom and Change called for mass marches towards the Ministry of Justice, to deliver a memorandum demanding accountability against figures in the regime of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir.

This has been the second mass march organised by the Forces of Freedom and Change since Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was sworn in on 21 August.

Last Thursday, thousands of Sudanese demonstrated in Khartoum and other cities, calling for the appointment of a chief of justice and a public prosecutor, in response to a call by the Forces of Freedom and Change.

