Spain opens war crimes probe against Netanyahu over Madleen aid ship attack

The Spanish judiciary has opened a criminal investigation against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, and several senior military officials over their alleged involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to the attack on the Madleen humanitarian aid ship last June.

European Parliament member and lawyer Jaume Asens announced on Tuesday, via the X platform, that he had filed a legal complaint with Spain’s National Court on behalf of Spanish activist Sergio Toribio and the “Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause”.

Asens confirmed that the National Court has launched proceedings against Netanyahu, Sa’ar, and senior Israeli military officials in connection with the assault on the Madleen, which was carrying humanitarian aid to the blockaded Gaza Strip.

He stated that the court’s decision means the attack on the Madleen “constitutes a crime”, adding that the investigation will examine the use of drones, tear gas, and the unlawful detention of 12 activists who were on board the vessel.

READ: Israeli soldiers file petition questioning legality of ‘Operation Gideon Chariots’ in Gaza