A high price without victory: The whole world wants the war to end – except Israel

Retired Israeli General and former head of the Israeli National Security Council, Giora Eiland, said that “occupying a civilian area gives a false impression of success and drags the army into a costly quagmire”.

In an article titled “A high price without victory”: “the whole world wants the war to end – except the Israeli government,” Eiland, who was known for drafting the so-called “generals’ plan” to transfer residents from northern Gaza during the Israeli war on the Strip, said:

“Five soldiers were killed and 14 others injured, some seriously, in an incident in Beit Hanoun. This incident, like the one in which seven combat engineers were killed in a Puma vehicle, shows again and again how absurd the war in Gaza is – a war whose cost outweighs any real benefit.”

Eiland added that modern military conflicts follow a consistent rule: “In every place where there is friction and interaction between the occupying forces and hostile civilians, severe attacks will take place.”

He continued: “This is what happened to the Americans in Vietnam in the late 20th century… to us in Lebanon… and to the Americans and the British in Iraq and Afghanistan. This reality could have been understood and taken into account before the ground operation began in Gaza – an operation that has already cost more than 400 Israeli soldiers killed and thousands wounded.”

READ: Father of Israeli hostage urges Trump to ‘force’ Israel to end Gaza war