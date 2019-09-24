Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slams US’ “deal of the century plan” saying Palestinian territories under Israeli occupation has become one of the places on earth where “injustice prevails the most,” during his address at 74th General Assembly of United Nations in New York on September 24, reports Anadolu Agency.

If the images of an innocent Palestinian woman who was murdered heinously by Israeli security forces on the street just a few days ago cannot awake the consciences, then we are at a point where the words fail,

he said.

Turkey has “a clear stance” on the issue, Erdogan said. “The immediate establishment of an independent and homogeneous Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is the solution,” he said, as he urged the international community and UN to provide “concrete support to the Palestinian people beyond mere promises.”

He also questioned the role and mission of the UN, saying it fails to implement its own resolutions against Israel.“How can the Golan Heights and the West Bank settlements be seized, just like other occupied Palestinian territories, before the eyes of the world if they are not within the borders of this state,” he asked rhetorically. “Is the aim of the initiative presented as the ‘Deal of the Century,’ to eliminate the presence of the state and people of Palestine?,” he said in reference to US President Donald Trump’s much-hyped plan to solve the Palestine-Israel issue.

He then admonished his audience by saying: “All actors of the international community, in particular, the United Nations, should provide concrete support to the Palestinian people beyond mere promises.”

