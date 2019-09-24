Morocco accused of being lenient towards Israeli activities

The Moroccan Observatory Against Normalisation with Israel has accused the authorities in Rabat of being lenient towards Israeli activities “targeting the national fabric” of Morocco, Arabi21.com reported on Monday. The organisation has accused the security, judicial, executive and legislative authorities of turning a blind eye to Israeli “crimes” which aim to “undermine safety and security” in the country.

“Normalisation [of relations with Israel] is a clear violation of the national sovereignty and national sense of Morocco,” said the Observatory in a media statement. All of this is being dealt with irresponsibly by Rabat, which should act according to the authorities’ national duty, it added.

The Moroccan organisation revealed that an Israeli parliamentarian from the right-wing Likud party regularly disguises himself as a tour guide and leads Israeli army officers and intelligence staff and politicians on what it called “suspicious” visits to Morocco. It pointed out that these Israeli delegations infiltrate the country and carry out networking activities that serve Israel’s interests across several areas of Morocco. Such activities, it insists, aim to “destroy the national fabric.”

The latest of these efforts, the Observatory noted, included the raising of the Israeli flag in the area of Marzoqa in the south-east of Morocco, in a programme with a number of local tour guides who collaborate with Israel.

