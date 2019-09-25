Muslim Brotherhood leader mourns his son: ‘they tortured him with electric shocks and broke his nose’

Muslim Brotherhood leader Abdel Khaleq Abdullah Al-Sharif mourned his eldest son, Hassan, on Tuesday, saying that Egyptian security forces killed him under torture.

Al-Sharif wrote on his Facebook page that he received the news of his son’s death on Monday as a natural death in hospital, but he later knew about the details of the crime on Tuesday.

Al-Sharif said that Egyptian security officers kidnapped his son on his way to work and “severely harmed him with electric shocks on various parts of his body,” pointing out that his eldest son went to the hospital with a broken nose and an injured head.

Abdel Khaleq Al-Sharif hoped his son to be among the martyrs, saying: “The apple of my eye is in the vast heavens of (Allah) the Most Merciful. Seek forgiveness for your father on the day of crowding (Judgement Day) … May Allah bless you, my son.”

The announcement of the Muslim Brotherhood leader received widespread sympathy from his followers before the publication was later deleted, on the backdrop of security threats against his family in Egypt, reported a local source to the New Khalij.

This came after the Egyptian Interior Ministry’s announcement, in a statement on Tuesday, about the killing of six Muslim Brotherhood members, in the city of 6 October, Giza Governorate, in the west of Cairo.

According to the repeated security versions of the incident, reported by Egyptian newspapers, the victims were killed during “an armed clash with police forces during a raid on their den in the city.”

Egyptian security forces are usually not killed or injured during the raids, while no wounded person from the targeted people remains alive.

The ministry justified the killing by claiming that “the Muslim Brotherhood members were preparing to carry out a series of terrorist operations in the upcoming period.”

The statement did not reveal the identity of the victims, their photos or the charges against them.

Since last Friday’s demonstrations, which demanded the departure of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the authorities have arrested more than 1,000 Egyptians, dozens of whom are still under enforced disappearance.

Egyptian security often describes its killings as the result of “clashes”, and it turns out later that the victims are forcibly disappeared.