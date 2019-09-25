Reports: Gantz open to rotation agreement in coalition with Netanyahu

Reports in the Israeli media yesterday suggested that Blue and White chair Benny Gantz is open to a coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Likud negotiators work on sweetening such a deal.

According to right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva, citing a Channel 13 News report, Likud “has made a far-reaching proposal” aimed at placating Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) members.

The proposal, reportedly tabled at both Netanyahu and Gantz’s meeting on Monday and their respective negotiating teams’ meeting yesterday, would see Blue and White “waive the requirement to be prime minister first”.

In return, however, they will receive an “extended term” of up to three years, while Netanyahu, who will serve first as prime minister, could settle for a short term of just one year.

Meanwhile, another report by Kan 11 News cited officials in the Likud negotiation team saying that Gantz indeed does not rule out being part of such a coalition unity government as part of a rotation.

Blue and White’s demands were also reportedly revealed yesterday evening, including “public transportation on Shabbat, civil marriage, the repeal of the Supermarket Law and the approval of the Draft Law and the plan to allow mixed prayer at the Western Wall”.

Blue and White said in response to the report: “Following the explicit request of the president, we came to hear the Likud’s position and explain our positions. We would like to clarify the essential issues in the first stage, while the roles and portfolios will be discussed later.”

