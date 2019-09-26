Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel calls on citizens not to travel to Egypt, Jordan and Turkey

Ben Gurion Airport in Israel [file photo]
Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau yesterday warned Israeli citizens against travelling to Turkey, Jordan and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula during the October Jewish holiday season.

KAN reported that the national bureau had called on Israeli tourists not to travel to the neighbouring countries, “including Iran during the Jewish New Year holiday.”

The warnings came “in anticipation of military operations against Israeli tourists by Iran or Hezbollah of Iran or Hezbollah.”

Although there has been no official warning against travelling to Europe, the Israeli government recently warned its citizens to “stay vigilant” in any touristic and crowded places, cultural centres, and markets across Europe.

