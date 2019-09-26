Portuguese / Spanish / English

US sanctions firm it says provides jet fuel to Russia in Syria

A fighter jet, belonging to either the Syrian or Russian air force drops bombs during an airstrike over residential areas of Arbin town of the Eastern Ghouta region of Damascus in Syria on December 2, 2017 [Samir Tatin / Anadolu Agency]
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on a firm it said was participating in a scheme to avoid US sanctions while helping provide jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria, Reuters reports.

The US Treasury Department said the newly sanctioned firm, Maritime Assistance LLC, was operating as a front company for OJSC Sovfracht, a company the United States had previously sanctioned in relation to operations in Ukraine.

The Treasury also targeted three individuals it said were tied to Sovfracht, freezing any assets they may hold in the United States and barring Americans from dealing with them.

Five ships were also designated as “blocked property” of previously sanctioned Russian firm Transpetrochart, which Washington alleges provides support to Sovfracht.

The United States accuses Sovfracht of being behind a sanctions-evasion conspiracy to make payments and facilitate the transfer of supplies of jet fuel to Russian forces operating in Syria in support of the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

