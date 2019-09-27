Portuguese / Spanish / English

FM: Turkey dissatisfied with state of Syria safe zone

September 27, 2019
BLED, SLOVENIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu participates in a panel titled; 'Multilateralism at Crossroads' during the 14th Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenian resort town Bled on September 02, 2019. ( Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency )
Turkey foreign minister voiced displeasure Friday about a safe zone in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We are not satisfied with the current state and we have said this to the Americans, clearly,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in New York.

Turkish and US military officials agreed Aug. 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

