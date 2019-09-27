FM: Turkey dissatisfied with state of Syria safe zone

Turkey foreign minister voiced displeasure Friday about a safe zone in northern Syria, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We are not satisfied with the current state and we have said this to the Americans, clearly,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in New York.

Turkish and US military officials agreed Aug. 7 to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

