Tunisia: New appeals against first round of presidential elections

Tunisian Administrative Court spokesman, Imad Ghabri, confirmed that the court received today new appeals against its judgments regarding the first round of the presidential elections.

On Monday, the court rejected the appeals of six candidates against the results of the first round of the presidential elections held on 15 September.

The deadlines for appeals set by the Administrative Court rulings expire on Thursday. The Independent High Electoral Commission was expected to announce the date of the second round, in case of the absence of any new appeals.

The run-off election is likely to be held on 13 October, according to previous official statements.

“So far, we have received appeals from candidate Hatem Boulabiar (independent) and Naji Djelloul (independent),” said Ghabri to Anadolu.

He also clarified that “pleadings will take place on Saturday on these appeals and the verdict will be issued next Monday.”

A member of the Independent High Electoral Commission, Hasna Ben Slimane, previously said: “If appeals against the results of the first round are not resumed, the closest date for run-offs is 6 October in conjunction with the legislative elections. In case of an appeal, the run-offs will be scheduled for 13 October.”