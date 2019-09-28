Hamas accepts Abbas’s call to carry out presidential parliamentary elections

The Islamic Palestinian movement, Hamas, announced on Thursday its readiness to carry out presidential parliamentary National Council elections, a statement confirmed.

In the statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO, Hamas announced “based on the national necessity to unite all efforts against the ongoing dangerous challenges, mainly the deal of the century, we announce our readiness for presidential parliamentary National Council elections.”

The statement followed a declaration by the Palestinian Authority, Palestine Liberation Organisation and Fatah president Mahmoud Abbas, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, that he would call for presidential parliamentary National Council elections as soon as he returns to Palestine from New York.

Abbas responded to Hamas’s call to accept a national initiative proposed by the Palestinian factions to end the internal Palestinian decision, represented in the rift between Hamas and Fatah.

Hamas accepted the initiative, which included a call for carrying out presidential parliamentary National Council elections.

