Stray projectile from Egypt hits Israeli town

A shell from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula struck the southern Israeli town of Bnei Netzarim on Saturday, according to the Israeli military, Anadolu reports.

The military said the shell was stray fire from the Egyptian army operations against militants in the peninsula.

No one was hurt in the incident.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities on the report.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a militant insurgency since 2013, when the army ousted Mohamed Morsi — Egypt’s first freely elected president in a military coup.

On Friday, the Egyptian army said an officer was killed and nine soldiers were injured during operations against militants based in Sinai.

