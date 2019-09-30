Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza teens: See ’em rolling

Palestinian in Gaza keep inline by displaying their rollerblading skills
September 30, 2019
Palestinian in Gaza keep inline by displaying their rollerblading skills in a skateboard park funded by the Italian Cultural Centre in Gaza, near Gaza beach on 29 September 2019 [Mohammed Asad-Middle East Monitor]
