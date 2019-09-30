Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica celebrates winning the women’s 100m final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 29 September 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (C) competes during women’s 100m final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 29 September 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
DOHA, QATAR -SEPTEMBER 29: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (C) celebrates winning the women’s 100m final with silver medakist Dina Asher Smith of United Kingdom (R) and bronze medalist Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast (L) during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 29 September 2019. ( Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency )
General view of Khalifa Stadium during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 in Doha, Qatar, 29 September 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (2nd L) competes during women’s 100m final during the IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 at the Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 29 September 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Gold medalist Rui Liang of China (C), silver medalist Maocuo Li of China (L) and bronze medalist Eleonora Anna Giorgi of Italy (R) pose on the podium after Women’s 50km Race Walk during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Gold medalist Deanna Price of United States (C), silver medalist Joanna Fiodorow of Poland (L) and bronze medalist Zheng Wang of China (R) pose on the podium after Women’s Hammer Throw during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Gold medalist Christian Coleman of United States (C), silver medalist Justin Gatlin of United States (L) and bronze medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada (R) pose on the podium after Women’s Hammer Throw during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Abbas Abubakar Abbas of Bahrain falls down competing in 4×400 metres mixed relay race final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
4×400 metres mixed relay race final held during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Kevin Borlee of Belgium competes in 4×400 metres mixed relay race final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Michael Cherry of U.S. competes in 4×400 metres mixed relay race final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Players of U.S. are seen celebrating after the 4×400 metres mixed relay race final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. U.S. team broke the world record with 03.09.34. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Allyson Felix of U.S. competes in 4×400 metres mixed relay race final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Justyna Swiety Ersetic of Poland competes in 4×400 metres mixed relay race final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Ruiting Wu of China competes in men’s triple jump final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Christian Taylor of U.S. competes in men’s triple jump final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Cristian Napoles of Cuba competes in men’s triple jump final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Alexis Copello of Azerbaijan competes in men’s triple jump final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Necati Er of Turkey competes in men’s triple jump final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
Will Claye of U.S. competes in men’s triple jump final during the 17th World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar on September 29, 2019. [Serhat Çağdaş – Anadolu Agency]
