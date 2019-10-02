4 killed in anti-gov’t protests in Baghdad

Four people have been killed in anti-government protests in Baghdad, an Iraqi medical source said on Wednesday.

More than 700 other people were injured in the demonstrations that took place on Tuesday, the source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Thousands of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad on Tuesday to protest the government’s failure to improve living standards and fight corruption, with security forces using live ammunition and teargas to disperse the protesters.

Similar protests and confrontations took place in the southern cities of Basra and Nasiriyah.

Iraq’s Independent High Commission for Human Rights earlier put the death toll at two, saying that around 260 people were injured in the protests.

Tuesday’s protests were the most serious against Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government since it was formed a year ago.

