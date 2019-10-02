Jordanian teachers continue strike despite government threats

Teachers in Jordan have continued their strike despite strict orders from the Ministry of Education to go back to work, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported on Tuesday. The ministry threatened to replace teachers who do not end their strike over salary levels.

The ministry has asked school principals to tell families to send their children to school from today. It pointed out that any teacher who does not return to work will be replaced. According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, this decision followed a ruling by the Administrative Court that the teachers’ strike must be suspended.

Prior to the court issuing this ruling, the Jordanian Teachers’ Syndicate announced that its members will continue with their strike which is now entering its fifth week, despite the government decision to raise salaries by ten per cent. This, insisted government officials, is the maximum that can be afforded in the light of the country’s chronic budget deficit.

In 2014, though, the Jordanian government agreed to provide teachers with a 50 per cent pay rise, but this has never been implemented. Teachers insist that they will not end their strike until this agreement is reflected in their salaries.

