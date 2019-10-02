Meetings of Ethiopian dam committee begin in Khartoum

The Tripartite Technical Committee for Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam met on Monday in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Al-sharq.com has reported. The initial agenda includes the issues between Egypt and Ethiopia about water supplies following the completion of the dam on the River Nile.

According to Anadolu, the head of the Sudanese technical department, Khader Mohamed Al-Sayyid, said that the meetings will continue until Thursday. He added that the Irrigation Ministers from Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia are then scheduled to meet on Friday and Saturday.

Under discussion will be the proposals from each country regarding the water to be used to fill the lake above the Ethiopian dam. Al-Sayyid said that he is sure that the three ministers will reach an “understanding” based on the previous successes of the principles agreed to by the respective Presidents of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia on 23 May 2015.

The Technical Committee was formed after the failure of previous talks. The committee succeeded in laying down a schedule to fill the lake within seven years. The last round of talks in this regard was held last month in Cairo, but no progress was made.

