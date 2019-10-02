Somalia: Twin bomb blasts kill 6 outside Mogadishu

At least six government soldiers were killed and several others wounded when twin roadside explosions targeted a military convoy outside the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack took place near Elasha Biyaha, 15 kilometers (9 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

Ibrahim Elmi, a police sergeant in the area, told Anadolu Agency that the attacks were double land mine blasts that targeted a military convoy traveling between Mogadishu and the town of Afgoye in the Lower Shabelle region.

Police officers secured the area and an investigation is underway, he added.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the twin attacks on Wednesday but Somali-based insurgents group al-Shabaab have claimed responsibility for many attacks in the Horn of African Nation.

An October 2017 car bomb attack in Mogadishu blamed on al-Shabaab took nearly 600 lives and injured over 300, according to a Somali committee report next year.