Abbas congratulates Israeli president on Rosh Hashana

Palestinian Authority (PA), PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated on Wednesday Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Rosh Hashana holiday.

According to Wafa, PA official news agency, Abbas called Rivlin and congratulated him on the Jewish New Year.

During the call, both exchanged views on the latest developments in the Palestinian-Israeli relationship.

They also expressed their hope to achieve peace between Palestinians and Israelis as soon as possible.

Rivlin thanked Abbas for his call and the congratulation on the Jewish holiday.