Gaza journalists protest Israel violations, siege

A sit-in was held yesterday afternoon the near the Israeli controlled Erez crossing in northern Gaza to protest against Israel’s ongoing siege on the Strip which has left the area impoverished.

The Higher Committee of the Great Return March and Breaking Gaza Siege organised the protest in which hundreds of journalists and media workers from various international and domestic outlets, media graduates from Palestinian universities and social media activists participate.

Journalist, Samira Nassar, said: “We are here today at this sit-in to support the rights of Palestinian journalists. Since the beginning of the Great Return March rallies in Gaza, two journalists have been intentionally murdered, 173 were injured, including ten female journalists. Nineteen journalists were detained by the Israeli occupation without any accountability – in front of TV cameras, with the world listening and witnessing this.”

Ahmad Zoghbour added: “In Gaza, journalists are banned from their most basic rights – freedom of movement. Media equipment, as well as safety equipment, are also banned from being imported.”

