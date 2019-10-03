HRW: Saudi Arabia hindered justice in Khashoggi’s case and should be punished

Human Rights Watch (HRW) called, Wednesday, on the Saudi government to “immediately seek justice” in connection with its role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018.

HRW said in a statement marking the anniversary of Khashoggi’s assassination that “Saudi Arabia has obstructed any genuine accountability for the murder of Khashoggi.” Thus, the ongoing trial of 11 suspects, whom Riyadh accused of the crime, remains secret, with the government refusing to cooperate with the Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard, in the investigation she is leading on the affair.

Read: Khashoggi remembered near Saudi Consulate in Istanbul

The statement pointed out that Khashoggi was eventually a victim of a comprehensive crackdown by the Saudi authorities against dissidents and activists.

HRW called on other countries to support “sanctions targeted against members of the Saudi leadership, who are responsible for the ongoing human rights abuses, and maintain these sanctions until the violations stop.”