South Africa envoy condemns UN’s inability to inaction on Palestine resolutions

South Africa’s Ambassador to the UN Jerry Matjila has criticised the UN for not implementing any of its 72 resolutions on Palestine since 1948.

Matjila, president of the Security Council for October, made his remarks to Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper about the international community’s failure to help the Palestinian people achieve their aspirations for independence and freedom.

The ambassador described South Africa’s position on the Palestinian cause and its support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights as “well-known and unquestionable.”

He said that the UN Security Council adopted resolutions on Palestine without following them up, but South Africa’s position in this regard and its support for the Palestinian people would never change.

