‘France, Turkey can fulfil $22billion bilateral trade volume’

France and Turkey can realize €20 billion (nearly $22 billion) trade volume target, said an economy counsellor from the French Embassy in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

France wants to enhance cooperation with Turkey in strategic areas, such as smart cities, energy, sustainability, transportation, innovation, environment management, and agriculture, Daniel Gallissaires told Anadolu Agency.

Gallissaires recalled that Turkey’s export incomes surpassed France’s in 2019, while bilateral trade was balanced previously.

Two countries’ bilateral trade volume was $14.7 billion last year, while it reached $9.1 billion in the first eight months of 2019, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Gallissaires also said French side will be pleased to see Turkish investors in France.

The Middle East, Africa, and Balkans have opportunities for Turkish and French business people, especially in construction and energy fields, he added.