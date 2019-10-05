Kuwaiti sets his wife on fire

A Kuwaiti man from Bedoon poured gasoline on his wife and set fire to her after a quarrel had erupted between them, a local Kuwaiti newspaper reported on Friday.

He was arrested following the report to the police made by his wife, who was suffering from second-degree burns to the abdomen, back and right hand, and a wound to the shoulder.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Nabaa, the man admitted that he had set his wife on fire after a domestic argument.

The wife, who is Indonesian and was born in 1976, staKted that her husband extinguished the fire with a blanket.

